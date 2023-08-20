An important component to your 2023 Fantasy football strategy is to notice potential outliers ahead of your Fantasy football 2023 drafts. Touchdowns in relation to touches is a stat that can help you identify outliers such as Chris Godwin and Michael Pittman Jr. Both ranked among the top 10 in receptions last year, but were outside the top 90 in touchdowns scored. A positive regression in terms of touchdowns could be expected, which would make either player one of the potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. Neither receiver has a Fantasy football ADP 2023 that has them being drafted among the top 20 at the position. How should you evaluate them, as well as players who will regress in terms of touchdowns scored this season?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. His overall stat line of 67-709-3 may not jump out at you, but Brown was one of the league's most productive wideouts while DeAndre Hopkins was suspended. Through the first six weeks of last season, Brown ranked eighth in positional Fantasy points. He then was sidelined for five games due to injury before taking a backseat to Hopkins over the last six weeks of the season.

Hopkins is no longer in the desert to hog targets, leaving Brown as the de facto No. 1 wideout. While Kyler Murray (knee) may not be ready for Week 1, he's expected to be available for most of the season, and those two have had a strong connection since their Oklahoma days. SportsLine's rankings have Brown on par with Brandon Aiyuk, but Brown is being drafted over 20 spots later on average, making him one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2023.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. The 24-year-old ranks second among all running backs with a 5.9-yard rushing average over the last three years. However, he's also missed more games (27) than he's played in (23) over that span.

However, Dobbins finished 2022 strongly by averaging 99.3 rushing yards over his last four games. That was without Lamar Jackson under center and the MVP's return should only open more rushing lanes for Dobbins. The former Ohio State star is also entering a contract year, so he has added motivation to be available and productive. Dobbins is pegged as a top-20 RB per SportsLine's 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings, giving him sleeper appeal after finishing as the RB48 in 2022. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

