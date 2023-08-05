Tight end has been a thinning position over the years, and right now, the gap between Travis Kelce and the rest of the pack is considerable. With Kelce being drafted in the middle of the first round according to the 2023 Fantasy football ADP, most owners will wait until the middle and late rounds to draft their tight end. Identifying potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers who can outperform their 2023 Fantasy football ADP at tight end is an essential part of a successful 2023 Fantasy football strategy. Chigoziem Okonkwo showed impressive flashes despite minimal usage in 2022 and now he's shooting up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Is he a target in the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings in a run-first offense?

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers. After spending four seasons with the Patriots, Meyers joined the Raiders this offseason on a three-year, $33 million contract opposite one of the best receivers in the league, Davante Adams.

Meyers has 209 catches for 2,399 yards and eight touchdowns over 45 games the last three seasons while playing with several starting quarterbacks. Now, he'll move to an offense with more skill-position talent and hopefully more consistency at quarterback after Las Vegas acquired Jimmy Garoppolo. That's why the model ranks him as a top-35 option at wide receiver despite the fact that he's the 51st WR drafted on average in PPR leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Broncos running back Javonte Williams. A second-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams made waves as a rookie by out-touching veteran Melvin Gordon and piled up 1,219 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns.

The Broncos had designs on Williams being their top option in 2022, but his season was cut short by a torn ACL. He should be recovered in time for Week 1 and there aren't any clear challenges to his status as the No. 1 back for 2023. Denver's offense should also be generally upgraded as they transition from Nathaniel Hackett to new head coach Sean Payton, which is why the model ranks Williams as its RB21 despite the fact that he's been the 29th back off the board on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tony Pollard's huge season, and find out.