After five seasons as a frequently-used backup, Jamaal Williams enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. Now, he'll climb the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns and finished as a top-10 Fantasy football running back. Williams has moved on to join the Saints and owners everywhere are wondering who in New Orleans might be among the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. If Williams can steal passes from running back Alvin Kamara, he could move up the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings. With a reliable set of live-updated Fantasy football rankings 2023, you can also identify multiple players poised to outperform their 2023 Fantasy football ADP.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. The thought of drafting wide receivers in an offense with a new coordinator and either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask at quarterback probably doesn't inspire much confidence among Fantasy players. However, Evans should still find a way to put up numbers as the biggest and most athletic receiver in Tampa Bay's offense.

Regardless of who is throwing passes, Evans should still get shots downfield after he was fifth among all receivers in deep targets last season (32). While there could be a drop-off from Tom Brady, the Bucs will likely need to keep throwing the ball to stay in games, and Evans should continue to see plenty of targets. Even without Brady, the model predicts Evans will still finish with a better Fantasy season than others drafted ahead of him like George Pickens, Jahan Dotson and Christian Kirk.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Cardinals running back James Conner. With Kyler Murray potentially missing several weeks while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered late last season, Arizona could turn to veteran Colt McCoy as the starter, which could be a boon for James Conner owners.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back missed four games in 2022, but still produced 1,082 yards and eight touchdowns. He could be in line for close to 20 touches a game with the Cardinals looking to protect whomever is under center. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as a top-20 running back despite the fact that he's been the 27th player off the board at the position in PPR leagues. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

