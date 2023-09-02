Alexander Mattison's draft stock has risen as fans finish their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. Mattison moved into the Vikings' RB1 spot after the team released Dalvin Cook, and the fifth-year back could be among the biggest 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. Since Mattison has also reportedly had plenty of receiving work in the preseason, he could be a hybrid player who can rack up Fantasy points, outperforming his spot in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Even with some pressure coming from Ty Chandler on the depth chart, Mattison should be a key player in Minnesota's offense this season.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The TCU product recorded 1,069 receiving yards with six TDs in his final season at TCU and figures to be a major factor in Los Angeles' pass-heavy offense.

Johnston should see plenty of playing time depending on injuries. He is still slated behind Mike Williams on the Chargers depth chart, but Williams has dealt with a laundry list of injuries over his career and has yet to play a full season. Johnston is projected to be drafted around the 11th round according to the 2023 Fantasy football ADP, but he has more value in his first NFL campaign.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Coach Ron Rivera named Howell the starting quarterback after beating out veteran Jacoby Brissett. That opens the door to Fantasy relevancy for Howell, a second-year pro who put up monstrous numbers as a three-year starter at North Carolina from 2019 to 2021. Howell has an improving group of receivers to work with, as Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel headline the position.

He's an intriguing QB2 option who can be taken in the 14th round, according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model, however, ranks him higher than more established names like Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill, Kyler Murray and others. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

