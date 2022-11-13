The bye week schedule lately has hit Fantasy Football players hard, but at least at wide receiver things aren't so bad in Week 10. You'll miss Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and Garrett Wilson has turned things around after a little stumble, but otherwise there aren't really any must-start options missing from the player pool this week. That's a good thing, because, between season-ending injuries to Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman, Ja'Marr Chase's not-season-ending-but-still-problematic hip injury, and the loss of value guys like Michael Pittman and Gabe Davis have dealt with, the position suddenly looks thinner than expected.
And, no-doubt-about-it No. 1 WR Cooper Kupp has some actual doubts this week. The Cardinals have been surprisingly good against No. 1 wide receivers, and that extends to Kupp, who has fewer than 65 yards in two of three games against them since the start of last season. Of course, the exception was his nine-catch, 136-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 14, so I wouldn't be too worried about him if Matthew Stafford was playing. However, that's a real concern right now, and it's enough to move Kupp down a few spots in the rankings. He's still a No. 1 WR for Fantasy, but he's not my No. 1 this week.
- Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
- Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
- Justin Jefferson @BUF
- Cooper Kupp vs. ARI
- A.J. Brown vs. WAS
- Davante Adams vs. IND
- Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
- CeeDee Lamb @GB
- DeAndre Hopkins @LAR
- Chris Olave @PIT
- Deebo Samuel vs. LAC
- Amari Cooper @MIA
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX
- Allen Lazard vs. DAL
- Josh Palmer @SF
- Christian Kirk @KC
- Jerry Jeudy @TEN
- Terry McLaurin @PHI
- Diontae Johnson vs. NO
- Gabe Davis vs. MIN
- DeVonta Smith vs. WAS
- Rondale Moore @LAR
- Courtland Sutton @TEN
- Curtis Samuel @PHI
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA
- George Pickens vs. NO
- Brandin Cooks @NYG
- Adam Thielen @BUF
- Michael Pittman @LV
- Darnell Mooney vs. DET
- Jarvis Landry @PIT
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU
- Michael Gallup @GB
- Mack Hollins vs. IND
- Zay Jones @KC
- K.J. Osborn @BUF
- Alec Pierce @LV
- Allen Robinson vs. ARI
- Darius Slayton vs. HOU
- Robert Woods vs. DEN
- Marvin Jones @KC
- Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
- Noah Brown @GB
- DeAndre Carter @SF
- Chris Moore @NYG
- Parris Campbell @LV
- Marquez Callaway @PIT
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
- Van Jefferson vs. ARI
- Trent Sherfield vs. CLE
- Sammy Watkins vs. DAL
- Kadarius Toney vs. JAX