cooper-kupp-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

The bye week schedule lately has hit Fantasy Football players hard, but at least at wide receiver things aren't so bad in Week 10. You'll miss Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and Garrett Wilson has turned things around after a little stumble, but otherwise there aren't really any must-start options missing from the player pool this week. That's a good thing, because, between season-ending injuries to Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman, Ja'Marr Chase's not-season-ending-but-still-problematic hip injury, and the loss of value guys like Michael Pittman and Gabe Davis have dealt with, the position suddenly looks thinner than expected.

And, no-doubt-about-it No. 1 WR Cooper Kupp has some actual doubts this week. The Cardinals have been surprisingly good against No. 1 wide receivers, and that extends to Kupp, who has fewer than 65 yards in two of three games against them since the start of last season. Of course, the exception was his nine-catch, 136-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 14, so I wouldn't be too worried about him if Matthew Stafford was playing. However, that's a real concern right now, and it's enough to move Kupp down a few spots in the rankings. He's still a No. 1 WR for Fantasy, but he's not my No. 1 this week.  

  1. Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
  3. Justin Jefferson @BUF
  4. Cooper Kupp vs. ARI  
  5. A.J. Brown vs. WAS
  6. Davante Adams vs. IND
  7. Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
  9. CeeDee Lamb @GB
  10. DeAndre Hopkins @LAR
  11. Chris Olave @PIT
  12. Deebo Samuel vs. LAC
  13. Amari Cooper @MIA
  14. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX
  15. Allen Lazard vs. DAL
  16. Josh Palmer @SF
  17. Christian Kirk @KC
  18. Jerry Jeudy @TEN
  19. Terry McLaurin @PHI
  20. Diontae Johnson vs. NO
  21. Gabe Davis vs. MIN
  22. DeVonta Smith vs. WAS
  23. Rondale Moore @LAR
  24. Courtland Sutton @TEN
  25. Curtis Samuel @PHI
  26. Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
  27. Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA
  28. George Pickens vs. NO
  29. Brandin Cooks @NYG
  30. Adam Thielen @BUF
  31. Michael Pittman @LV
  32. Darnell Mooney vs. DET
  33. Jarvis Landry @PIT
  34. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
  35. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU
  36. Michael Gallup @GB
  37. Mack Hollins vs. IND
  38. Zay Jones @KC
  39. K.J. Osborn @BUF
  40. Alec Pierce @LV
  41. Allen Robinson vs. ARI 
  42. Darius Slayton vs. HOU
  43. Robert Woods vs. DEN
  44. Marvin Jones @KC
  45. Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
  46. Noah Brown @GB
  47. DeAndre Carter @SF
  48. Chris Moore @NYG
  49. Parris Campbell @LV
  50. Marquez Callaway @PIT
  51. Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
  52. Van Jefferson  vs. ARI
  53. Trent Sherfield vs. CLE
  54. Sammy Watkins vs. DAL
  55. Kadarius Toney vs. JAX