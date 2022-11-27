We got some huge performances from the wide receiver position already in Week 12, with Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson doing what they usually do on the big stage. But we've also got to live at least one more week without Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Williams, while the likes of Kadarius Toney, Jerry Jeudy, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch are all expected to be out, leaving us somewhat short-handed. Here are my WR rankings for Week 12:
- Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
- Davante Adams @SEA
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
- A.J. Brown vs. GB
- Tee Higgins @TEN
- Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
- Chris Godwin @CLE
- Keenan Allen @ARI
- Marquise Brown vs. LAC
- Amari Cooper vs. TB
- Mike Evans @CLE
- Tyler Lockett vs. LV
- Chris Olave @SF
- Courtland Sutton @CAR
- Deebo Samuel vs. NO
- Christian Kirk vs. BAL
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAR
- DK Metcalf vs. LV
- Michael Pittman vs. PIT
- DeVonta Smith vs. GB
- Allen Lazard @PHI
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
- Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
- Josh Palmer @ARI
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
- George Pickens @IND
- Diontae Johnson @IND
- Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
- Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
- Tyler Boyd @TEN
- Christian Watson @PHI
- Darnell Mooney @NYJ
- Jarvis Landry @SF
- Parris Campbell vs. PIT
- Nico Collins @MIA
- Zay Jones vs. BAL
- Treylon Burks vs. CIN
- Brandin Cooks @MIA
- D.J. Moore vs. DEN
- Drake London @WAS
- Mack Hollins @SEA
- Robert Woods vs. CIN
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
- Allen Robinson @KC
- Devin Duvernay @JAX
- Marvin Jones vs. BAL
- Chase Claypool @NYJ
- Justin Watson vs. LAR
- Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
- Julio Jones @CLE