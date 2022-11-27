jefferson.jpg
We got some huge performances from the wide receiver position already in Week 12, with Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson doing what they usually do on the big stage. But we've also got to live at least one more week without Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Williams, while the likes of Kadarius Toney, Jerry Jeudy, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch are all expected to be out, leaving us somewhat short-handed. Here are my WR rankings for Week 12: 

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
  2. Davante Adams @SEA
  3. DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
  4. A.J. Brown vs. GB
  5. Tee Higgins @TEN
  6. Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
  7. Chris Godwin @CLE
  8. Keenan Allen @ARI
  9. Marquise Brown vs. LAC
  10. Amari Cooper vs. TB
  11. Mike Evans @CLE
  12. Tyler Lockett vs. LV
  13. Chris Olave @SF
  14. Courtland Sutton @CAR
  15. Deebo Samuel vs. NO
  16. Christian Kirk vs. BAL
  17. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAR
  18. DK Metcalf vs. LV
  19. Michael Pittman vs. PIT
  20. DeVonta Smith vs. GB
  21. Allen Lazard @PHI
  22. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
  23. Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
  24. Josh Palmer @ARI
  25. Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
  26. George Pickens @IND
  27. Diontae Johnson @IND
  28. Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
  29. Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
  30. Tyler Boyd @TEN
  31. Christian Watson @PHI
  32. Darnell Mooney @NYJ
  33. Jarvis Landry @SF
  34. Parris Campbell vs. PIT
  35. Nico Collins @MIA
  36. Zay Jones vs. BAL
  37. Treylon Burks vs. CIN
  38. Brandin Cooks @MIA
  39. D.J. Moore vs. DEN
  40. Drake London @WAS
  41. Mack Hollins @SEA
  42. Robert Woods vs. CIN
  43. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
  44. Allen Robinson @KC
  45. Devin Duvernay @JAX
  46. Marvin Jones vs. BAL
  47. Chase Claypool @NYJ
  48. Justin Watson vs. LAR
  49. Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
  50. Julio Jones @CLE