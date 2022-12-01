1 Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR

The Lions designated Jameson Williams to return to from IR last Monday, opening up a 21-day practice window for him to make his NFL debut. He hasn't played since tearing his ACL in January's national championship game, but the 12th overall pick in this year's draft has tons of upside that could turn into a Fantasy starter down the stretch. (44% rostered)

2 Odell Beckham Jr. Los Angeles Rams WR

Beckham made national news this week when he was kicked off a plane in Miami, though he wasn't cited or detained, so it doesn't seem like it will have any effect on his decision. Recent reports have indicated that Beckham is making visits with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. There is no telling how he will look post-ACL tear, but, like Williams, the upside is there for him to have a Fantasy impact moving forward. (60% rostered)

3 Kyren Williams Los Angeles Rams RB

Kyren Williams led the Rams backfield with 11 carries last week, going for 35 yards. He also caught all three of his targets for 25 yards, but it didn't amount to much for Fantasy managers. Even with the putrid Rams offense that just lost Allen Robinson to injury, any running back who leads a team in carries on a week-to-week basis needs to be rostered. (55% rostered)

4 Zamir White Las Vegas Raiders RB

Josh Jacobs is not expected to practice this week due to a calf injury that he fought through for a nuclear performance versus the Seahawks. If he can't go, rookie Zamir White likely will take the bulk of the carries, even though he hasn't had more than two touches in a game this season. The Raiders get a golden matchup versus the weak Chargers' run defense, but White is still worth a stash in case Jacobs' calf issue lingers. (14% rostered)

5 JaMycal Hasty Jacksonville Jaguars RB

Hasty stepped up nicely for Travis Etienne last week, carrying 12 times for 28 yards, but more importantly catching five balls for 67 yards and a touchdown. It seems likely that Etienne will play this week, but Hasty is worth a stash just in case. (18% rostered)

6 Skyy Moore Kansas City Chiefs WR

Back on the list of stashes is Skyy Moore, who duplicated his performance last week. For the second week in a row, Moore caught five passes on six targets, though he had 27 fewer yards. If Moore receives six targets per game in the Chiefs offense, he could explode at any point. (19% rostered).

7 Elijah Moore New York Jets WR

Has Elijah Moore been freed? Maybe. With Mike White under center last week, Moore had 64 yards and a touchdown, though it came on just two targets and two catches. It's pretty clear that Moore and Zach Wilson don't work well together, so having White -- or even Joe Flacco for that matter -- is a good sign for Moore. Stash him and see if he can build off last week's game. (26% rostered)

8 Jordan Mason San Francisco 49ers RB

Elijah Mitchell is out 6-8 weeks, opening the door for Jordan Mason. Christian McCaffrey isn't able to dominate carries anymore and we know that Kyle Shanahan likes to use multiple running backs. Mason had five carries for 25 yards last week and was explosive through the hole and demonstrated an ability on multiple carries to fall forward for an extra yard or two. (11% rostered)

9 Jelani Woods Indianapolis Colts TE

It's a bit more difficult to justify stashing a tight end, but the Monday night performance from Jelani Woods cannot go unmentioned. Kyle Granson was out, and Woods went off for 98 yards on eight catches and nine targets. Matt Ryan has been reluctant to throw it downfield, so if this is a true sign of a new chemistry between Ryan and Woods, you'll probably be glad you stashed Woods. (7% rostered)

10 David Bell Cleveland Browns WR