Each week, I go Beyond the Boxscore at SportsLine to provide Fantasy lineup advice on key players that may differ from traditional Fantasy analysis as we dig into the advanced data to unearth players like Puka Nacua, who we advised as a player to start last week. And this week, we're focusing on a rebound for Texans running back Dameon Pierce.

If Indianapolis is able to move the chains and is playing with pace, it could elevate the pace of this game as a whole. The Texans produced 72 plays (fourth most) in Week 1. These two teams each ranked top-10 in offensive plays in Week 1, and those didn't come against particularly easy defensive matchups.

Week 1 was a discouraging one for Pierce, there's no way around it. There wasn't much room on the ground against one of the strongest rush defenses (Baltimore) in the NFL, but things could be different in Week 2.

The Colts were solid against zone rushing in 2022, but Travis Etienne and the Jaguars found gaps (9-47-2 rushing on zone attempts) against Indy's defense in Week 1. A rate of 65% of Houston's rush attempts were zone-schemed in Week 1.

Pierce's snap rate was up there with the most disappointing data points that we got in Week 1.

It should rise in Week 2. For his career, Pierce has a 65% snap rate in game that were decided by one score (9+ points) or less.

I expect Houston to lean on Pierce in Week 2 after their Week 1 gameplan got a bit away from them and led to 50+ dropbacks for rookie C.J. Stroud. Pierce currently sits as the RB16 in my latest rankings -- ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs, Alexander Mattison, Najee Harris, and Rachaad White and just behind James Cook and Rhamondre Stevenson.

