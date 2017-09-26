Fantasy Football Week 4: Take your lineup to the next level with our Trade Value Chart; time to target Joe Mixon?

What is the Trade Chart?

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR Kareem Hunt, KC 39 42 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 39 42 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 38 41 Devonta Freeman, ATL 37 39 Todd Gurley, LAR 34 36 Melvin Gordon, LAC 33 35 LeSean McCoy, BUF 31 34 Jay Ajayi, MIA 28 29 Leonard Fournette, JAC 27 28 Ty Montgomery, GB 24 28 C.J. Anderson, DEN 24 26 Dalvin Cook, MIN 23 26 Carlos Hyde, SF 22 24 Jordan Howard, CHI 18 20 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 17 20 Joe Mixon, CIN 17 19 DeMarco Murray, TEN 16 17 Mike Gillislee, NE 16 16 Doug Martin, TB 15 16 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 15 15 Chris Carson, SEA 14 15 Lamar Miller, HOU 12 14 Mark Ingram, NO 12 13 Ameer Abdullah, DET 11 12 Tarik Cohen, CHI 10 12 Derrick Henry, TEN 10 11 David Johnson, ARI 9 10 Tevin Coleman, ATL 9 10 Chris Thompson, WAS 8 11 Terrance West, BAL 8 9 Jonathan Stewart, CAR 8 9 Frank Gore, IND 8 9 Isaiah Crowell, CLE 8 8 Rob Kelley, WAS 8 8 Javorius Allen, BAL 7 9 LeGarrette Blount, PHI 7 7 Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8 Jamaal Charles, DEN 6 7 Wendell Smallwood, PHI 6 7 James White, NE 5 8 Alvin Kamara, NO 5 7 Giovani Bernard, CIN 5 6 D'Onta Foreman, HOU 5 6 Theo Riddick, DET 5 6 Rex Burkhead, NE 5 6 Jacquizz Rodgers, TB 5 5

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 38 41 Julio Jones, ATL 36 39 A.J. Green, CIN 31 34 Odell Beckham, NYG 30 33 Mike Evans, TB 30 33 Jordy Nelson, GB 26 29 Michael Thomas, NO 24 27 Dez Bryant, DAL 21 23 Keenan Allen, LAC 18 22 Stefon Diggs, MIN 18 22 Amari Cooper, OAK 18 21 Tyreek Hill, KC 18 20 Doug Baldwin, SEA 17 20 Brandin Cooks, NE 17 19 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 19 Davante Adams, GB 16 18 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 15 18 Michael Crabtree, OAK 15 18 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 14 18 Sammy Watkins, LAR 14 17 T.Y. Hilton, IND 13 15 DeVante Parker, MIA 13 15 Martavis Bryant, PIT 13 15 Adam Thielen, MIN 12 15 Chris Hogan, NE 12 15 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 11 14 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 11 14 Golden Tate, DET 11 14 Kelvin Benjamin, CAR 9 11 Jarvis Landry, MIA 8 12 Willie Snead, NO 8 11 Jeremy Maclin, BAL 8 10 DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10 Allen Hurns, JAC 8 9 Pierre Garcon, SF 7 10 Randall Cobb, GB 7 9 Rishard Matthews, TEN 7 9 Terrelle Pryor, WAS 7 9 Marqise Lee, JAC 7 8 Corey Davis, TEN 7 8 J.J. Nelson, ARI 6 8 Jamison Crowder, WAS 6 8 Jermaine Kearse, NYJ 6 7 Cooper Kupp, LAR 5 7 Kenny Golladay, DET 5 6 Donte Moncrief, IND 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR Rob Gronkowski, NE 25 27 Travis Kelce, KC 15 17 Zach Ertz, PHI 15 17 Jordan Reed, WAS 10 12 Delanie Walker, TEN 9 11 Jimmy Graham, SEA 9 10 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 7 9 Eric Ebron, DET 6 8 Jason Witten, DAL 6 8 Hunter Henry, LAC 6 7 Evan Engram, NYG 5 7 Greg Olsen, CAR 5 6 Martellus Bennett, GB 5 6 Charles Clay, BUF 5 6

Quarterbacks