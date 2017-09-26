Fantasy Football Week 4: Take your lineup to the next level with our Trade Value Chart; time to target Joe Mixon?

What is the Trade Chart?
The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
| Player
| STND
| PPR
| Kareem Hunt, KC
| 39
| 42
| Le'Veon Bell, PIT
| 39
| 42
| Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
| 38
| 41
| Devonta Freeman, ATL
| 37
| 39
| Todd Gurley, LAR
| 34
| 36
| Melvin Gordon, LAC
| 33
| 35
| LeSean McCoy, BUF
| 31
| 34
| Jay Ajayi, MIA
| 28
| 29
| Leonard Fournette, JAC
| 27
| 28
| Ty Montgomery, GB
| 24
| 28
| C.J. Anderson, DEN
| 24
| 26
| Dalvin Cook, MIN
| 23
| 26
| Carlos Hyde, SF
| 22
| 24
| Jordan Howard, CHI
| 18
| 20
| Christian McCaffrey, CAR
| 17
| 20
| Joe Mixon, CIN
| 17
| 19
| DeMarco Murray, TEN
| 16
| 17
| Mike Gillislee, NE
| 16
| 16
| Doug Martin, TB
| 15
| 16
| Marshawn Lynch, OAK
| 15
| 15
| Chris Carson, SEA
| 14
| 15
| Lamar Miller, HOU
| 12
| 14
| Mark Ingram, NO
| 12
| 13
| Ameer Abdullah, DET
| 11
| 12
| Tarik Cohen, CHI
| 10
| 12
| Derrick Henry, TEN
| 10
| 11
| David Johnson, ARI
| 9
| 10
| Tevin Coleman, ATL
| 9
| 10
| Chris Thompson, WAS
| 8
| 11
| Terrance West, BAL
| 8
| 9
| Jonathan Stewart, CAR
| 8
| 9
| Frank Gore, IND
| 8
| 9
| Isaiah Crowell, CLE
| 8
| 8
| Rob Kelley, WAS
| 8
| 8
| Javorius Allen, BAL
| 7
| 9
| LeGarrette Blount, PHI
| 7
| 7
| Duke Johnson, CLE
| 6
| 8
| Jamaal Charles, DEN
| 6
| 7
| Wendell Smallwood, PHI
| 6
| 7
| James White, NE
| 5
| 8
| Alvin Kamara, NO
| 5
| 7
| Giovani Bernard, CIN
| 5
| 6
| D'Onta Foreman, HOU
| 5
| 6
| Theo Riddick, DET
| 5
| 6
| Rex Burkhead, NE
| 5
| 6
| Jacquizz Rodgers, TB
| 5
| 5
Wide receivers
| Player
| STND
| PPR
| Antonio Brown, PIT
| 38
| 41
| Julio Jones, ATL
| 36
| 39
| A.J. Green, CIN
| 31
| 34
| Odell Beckham, NYG
| 30
| 33
| Mike Evans, TB
| 30
| 33
| Jordy Nelson, GB
| 26
| 29
| Michael Thomas, NO
| 24
| 27
| Dez Bryant, DAL
| 21
| 23
| Keenan Allen, LAC
| 18
| 22
| Stefon Diggs, MIN
| 18
| 22
| Amari Cooper, OAK
| 18
| 21
| Tyreek Hill, KC
| 18
| 20
| Doug Baldwin, SEA
| 17
| 20
| Brandin Cooks, NE
| 17
| 19
| Alshon Jeffery, PHI
| 17
| 19
| Davante Adams, GB
| 16
| 18
| Demaryius Thomas, DEN
| 15
| 18
| Michael Crabtree, OAK
| 15
| 18
| DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
| 14
| 18
| Sammy Watkins, LAR
| 14
| 17
| T.Y. Hilton, IND
| 13
| 15
| DeVante Parker, MIA
| 13
| 15
| Martavis Bryant, PIT
| 13
| 15
| Adam Thielen, MIN
| 12
| 15
| Chris Hogan, NE
| 12
| 15
| Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
| 11
| 14
| Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
| 11
| 14
| Golden Tate, DET
| 11
| 14
| Kelvin Benjamin, CAR
| 9
| 11
| Jarvis Landry, MIA
| 8
| 12
| Willie Snead, NO
| 8
| 11
| Jeremy Maclin, BAL
| 8
| 10
| DeSean Jackson, TB
| 8
| 10
| Allen Hurns, JAC
| 8
| 9
| Pierre Garcon, SF
| 7
| 10
| Randall Cobb, GB
| 7
| 9
| Rishard Matthews, TEN
| 7
| 9
| Terrelle Pryor, WAS
| 7
| 9
| Marqise Lee, JAC
| 7
| 8
| Corey Davis, TEN
| 7
| 8
| J.J. Nelson, ARI
| 6
| 8
| Jamison Crowder, WAS
| 6
| 8
| Jermaine Kearse, NYJ
| 6
| 7
| Cooper Kupp, LAR
| 5
| 7
| Kenny Golladay, DET
| 5
| 6
| Donte Moncrief, IND
| 5
| 6
Tight ends
| Player
| STND
| PPR
| Rob Gronkowski, NE
| 25
| 27
| Travis Kelce, KC
| 15
| 17
| Zach Ertz, PHI
| 15
| 17
| Jordan Reed, WAS
| 10
| 12
| Delanie Walker, TEN
| 9
| 11
| Jimmy Graham, SEA
| 9
| 10
| Kyle Rudolph, MIN
| 7
| 9
| Eric Ebron, DET
| 6
| 8
| Jason Witten, DAL
| 6
| 8
| Hunter Henry, LAC
| 6
| 7
| Evan Engram, NYG
| 5
| 7
| Greg Olsen, CAR
| 5
| 6
| Martellus Bennett, GB
| 5
| 6
| Charles Clay, BUF
| 5
| 6
Quarterbacks
| Player
| 1QB
| 2QB
| Tom Brady, NE
| 22
| 44
| Aaron Rodgers, GB
| 19
| 38
| Drew Brees, NO
| 16
| 32
| Matt Ryan, ATL
| 12
| 24
| Derek Carr, OAK
| 12
| 24
| Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
| 11
| 22
| Russell Wilson, SEA
| 11
| 22
| Dak Prescott, DAL
| 10
| 20
| Matthew Stafford, DET
| 10
| 20
| Marcus Mariota, TEN
| 10
| 20
| Kirk Cousins, WAS
| 10
| 20
| Andrew Luck, IND
| 9
| 18
| Philip Rivers, LAC
| 9
| 18
| Jameis Winston, TB
| 9
| 18
| Carson Wentz, PHI
| 8
| 16
| Cam Newton, CAR
| 7
| 14
| Alex Smith, KC
| 6
| 12
Add a Comment