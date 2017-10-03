Play

Fantasy Football Week 5: After slow starts, Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott back on top of RB rankings

Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.

Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 5 Rankings Review piece.  

With so many injuries around the NFL at the position, filling out the running back rankings would've been a tough task any week. With bye weeks for the likes of Devonta Freeman, Mark Ingram, C.J. Anderson and Chris Thompson, it's tougher than ever to get to 48. Here's what our experts have to say about the position: 

Week 5 RB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC)
2Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB) Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB)
3Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA)
4Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA) Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA) Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU)
5Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG) Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT) LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN)
6LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG) Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT)
7Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN) Carlos Hyde SF (at IND)
8Carlos Hyde SF (at IND) LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG)
9Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT) Carlos Hyde SF (at IND) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN)
10Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE) Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE) Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN)
11Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN) Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN) Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC)
12DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CAR)
13Aaron Jones GB (at DAL) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL) Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE)
14Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC) Mike Gillislee NE (at TB) DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA)
15Latavius Murray MIN (at CHI) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET) Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF)
16Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CAR) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs ARI) Mike Gillislee NE (at TB)
17Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL) Aaron Jones GB (at DAL) Aaron Jones GB (at DAL)
18Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs NYJ) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NE) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at DET)
19LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs ARI) Latavius Murray MIN (at CHI) Duke Johnson CLE (vs NYJ)
20Alex Collins BAL (at OAK) Duke Johnson CLE (vs NYJ) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET)
21Mike Gillislee NE (at TB) Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs ARI) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs MIN)
22Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET) Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF) Frank Gore IND (vs SF)
23Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF) Alex Collins BAL (at OAK) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL)
24Elijah McGuire NYJ (at CLE) DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs NYJ)
25Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs ARI) Andre Ellington ARI (at PHI) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs ARI)
26Duke Johnson CLE (vs NYJ) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs MIN) Javorius Allen BAL (at OAK)
27Frank Gore IND (vs SF) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CAR) Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs ARI)
28Wayne Gallman NYG (vs LAC) Wayne Gallman NYG (vs LAC) Derrick Henry TEN (at MIA)
29Doug Martin TB (vs NE) Frank Gore IND (vs SF) Alex Collins BAL (at OAK)
30Andre Ellington ARI (at PHI) Thomas Rawls SEA (at LAR) Eddie Lacy SEA (at LAR)
31Thomas Rawls SEA (at LAR) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at DET) D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs KC)
32Tarik Cohen CHI (vs MIN) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs NYJ) James White NE (at TB)
33Eddie Lacy SEA (at LAR) James White NE (at TB) Wayne Gallman NYG (vs LAC)
34James White NE (at TB) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CHI) Latavius Murray MIN (at CHI)
35Giovani Bernard CIN (vs BUF) Elijah McGuire NYJ (at CLE) Andre Ellington ARI (at PHI)
36Javorius Allen BAL (at OAK) Eddie Lacy SEA (at LAR) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CHI)
37Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CHI) Javorius Allen BAL (at OAK) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NE)
38Jonathan Stewart CAR (at DET) Giovani Bernard CIN (vs BUF) Doug Martin TB (vs NE)
39D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs KC) Shane Vereen NYG (vs LAC) J.D. McKissic SEA (at LAR)
40Derrick Henry TEN (at MIA) Derrick Henry TEN (at MIA) Terrance West BAL (at OAK)
41Shane Vereen NYG (vs LAC) Theo Riddick DET (vs CAR) Theo Riddick DET (vs CAR)
42J.D. McKissic SEA (at LAR) Dion Lewis NE (at TB) Chris Johnson ARI (at PHI)
43Matt Breida SF (at IND) Doug Martin TB (vs NE) Shane Vereen NYG (vs LAC)
44Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NE) Chris Ivory JAC (at PIT) Elijah McGuire NYJ (at CLE)
45Terrance West BAL (at OAK) Chris Johnson ARI (at PHI) Jalen Richard OAK (vs BAL)
46Theo Riddick DET (vs CAR) D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs KC) Giovani Bernard CIN (vs BUF)
47Dion Lewis NE (at TB) Benny Cunningham CHI (vs MIN) Chris Ivory JAC (at PIT)
48Chris Johnson ARI (at PHI)Charcandrick West KC (at HOU)DeAndre Washington OAK (vs BAL)
