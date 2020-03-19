Play

Smithson (undisclosed) didn't receive a contract tender from the Ravens and is now an unrestricted free agent, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Smithson landed on injured reserve with the unspecified injury in early September and did not see the field in 2019. The 26-year-old hasn't seen NFL action since two games in 2017 with the Redskins.

