Fish Smithson: Waived by Jacksonville
Smithson was waived by the Jaguars on Sunday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Smithson signed with the Jags in late July but ended up spending little more than a week on the 90-man roster. The 25-year-old was let go to make room on the roster for DE Yannick Ngakoue, who reported to camp after a holdout.
