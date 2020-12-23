site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Garrett Griffin: Lands on practice squad
Griffin cleared waivers Tuesday and signed with the Saints' practice squad, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
The Saints will move forward with Jared Cook as the clear No. 1 tight end, while Adam Trautman and Josh Hill rotate in. Griffin will serve on the Saints' scout team for the time being.
