site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: garrett-griffin-lands-on-practice-squad-513041 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Garrett Griffin: Lands on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Detroit signed Griffin to the practice squad Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
The Lions cut Griffin back in mid-August, but he now returns in an emergency reserve role. The four-year veteran is a capable blocker and suited up for 13 games with the Saints last season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read