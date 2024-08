Hardison (elbow) is slated to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hardison's final collegiate season was cut short after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow in November, but he was already throwing at his pro day in March. It's unclear when he'll be back to full health, but he'll compete for a roster spot with the Dolphins during offseason activities.