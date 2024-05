Hardison (elbow) was a full participant at the Dolphins' organized training activities Monday, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Hardison had an elbow injury when he signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in April. The UTEP product's health appears to be up to par, and he will now move forward looking to make an impression at OTAs. He is presumably competing with Skylar Thompson for the No. 3 option under center behind Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White.