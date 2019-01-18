Giants' Bennie Fowler: Reserve role in 2018
Fowler caught 16 of 27 targets for 199 yards and one touchdown across 10 games with the Giants in 2018.
Fowler signed with the G-Men on Oct. 16 after having been cut by the Bears and Patriots, stepping in as the team's No. 3 wideout behind Odell Beckham (quadriceps) and Sterling Shepard down the stretch. During the Giants' last three games of the regular season Fowler averaged 53 offensive snaps, but was held to less than 50 yards per game despite his increased opportunity. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
More News
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Draws another start•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Replacing Beckham, Russell Shepard•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Makes miraculous sideline catch•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Nabs touchdown in blowout win•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Expected to take over as No. 2•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Catches one pass in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...