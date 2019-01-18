Fowler caught 16 of 27 targets for 199 yards and one touchdown across 10 games with the Giants in 2018.

Fowler signed with the G-Men on Oct. 16 after having been cut by the Bears and Patriots, stepping in as the team's No. 3 wideout behind Odell Beckham (quadriceps) and Sterling Shepard down the stretch. During the Giants' last three games of the regular season Fowler averaged 53 offensive snaps, but was held to less than 50 yards per game despite his increased opportunity. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.