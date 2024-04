The Giants selected Muasau in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

Muasau began his college career at Hawaii before transferring to UCLA for this final two seasons. He started all 26 times during his time as a Bruin, racking up 166 tackles in those campaigns. He's undersized at just under 6-foot and 225 pounds but he has 4.70 speed to hunt down ball-carriers. Muasau projects as a depth piece behind Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden in the middle of the Giants' linebacking corps.