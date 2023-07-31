Hassenauer suffered a torn triceps during practice Sunday, which will require surgery, Mike Moraitis of GiantsWire reports.

Hassenauer was competing for a job at center in his first season in New York, after spending the previous three years with the Steelers. It's unclear what exactly the time frame will be for his recovery; however, head coach Brian Daboll did state he'd be out long-term, according to Moraitis. This will leave the center competition down to John Michael Schmitz, Ben Bredeson, Shane Lemieux and Jack Anderson for the Giants.