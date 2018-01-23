Carter was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Carter will reunite with former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who was named the Giants new head coach Tuesday. Carter only played in three games for the Vikings during the regular season and failed to record a statistic in the process. He'll now join a tight end room led by Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison.

