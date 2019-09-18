Ward could be promoted to the active roster since Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) could miss Sunday's game versus the Lions, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jackson almost certainly will sit out while Jeffery is trending in the same direction. Without those two, the Eagles only have three healthy receivers and haven't signed anyone else. Since Ward practices with the team daily, there's a good chance he'll be signed to the active roster by Sunday.