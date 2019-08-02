Waters (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Steelers on Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Waters has yet to appear in NFL action since going undrafted out of Miami in 2015. He'll work to catch on as a depth option elsewhere in the league.

