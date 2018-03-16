Packers' Herb Waters: Signs with Packers
Waters signed a contract with the Packers on Thursday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Waters has been on the Packers' practice squad each of the past two years and could be poised to break onto the active roster in 2018. He'll have a chance to be a backup corner with the team going forward.
