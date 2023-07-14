Finding friendly and fruitful advice to dominate your Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues can be difficult, but for year-round game like Dynasty, you need year-round coverage and we've got you covered at Fantasy Football Today. Whether it's trying to figure out which rookie to target in the second round of your rookie drafts, or how to value a trade your friend proposed to you, we're here to help you get an edge over your leaguemates.

Without further ado, let's introduce the Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast led by your host Heath Cummings with reoccurring guests from the FFT crew as well as industry experts. Heath will collaborate with industry experts from around the Dynasty sphere to bring you everything you need to dominate your league. You'll also get weekly Dynasty risers and fallers in-season, Deep Dynasty Sleepers, prospect profiles during NFL Draft Season, start-up and rookie-only mock drafts, and much more. Fantasy Football Today Dynasty is the only podcast you'll need to dominate your Dynasty league!

Every Tuesday on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, you'll get what you need from evaluators on rookies to trade advice and a lot more.

Head on over to Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you consume podcasts to subscribe to Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, with the first episode heading your way Tuesday, July 18th.