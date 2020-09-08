site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaac Whitney: Unable to make final team
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
The Texans cut
Whitney on Saturday.
Whitney spent training camp competing for a role in Houston's deep receiving corps, but he was ultimately unable to stick. He hasn't seen regular-season action since appearing in two games with the Raiders in 2017.
