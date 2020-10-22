site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: isaac-whitney-jettisoned-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Isaac Whitney: Jettisoned from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Buccaneers cut Whitney from the practice squad Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Whitney was removed from the practice squad to make room for fellow wideout John Hurst. The second-year pro out of USC will search for a similar depth opportunity elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read