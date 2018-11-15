Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Practices in full
Bouye (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Bouye was limited to begin the week, but now appears to have fully recovered from a lingering calf injury. Barring any setbacks, expect the starting cornerback to suit up for the first time since Week 7 during Sunday's tilt against the Steelers.
