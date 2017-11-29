Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Absent from practice Wednesday
Hurns (ankle) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Hurns' right-ankle sprain has sidelined him for the Jaguars' past two games and his lack of involvement in the team's first practice session of the new week suggests he hasn't made much notable progress in his recovery from the injury. Barring a dramatic turnaround before the end of the week, Hurns looks bound to miss another contest, which would pave the way for Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole to see increased snaps and targets on offense behind No. 1 wideout Marqise Lee.
