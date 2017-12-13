Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Remains sidelined

Hurns (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Per the Florida Times-Union, Hurns -- who has missed the Jaguars' last four games -- was spotted jogging on a side field during the media viewing period of Wednesday's practice. While that's a sign of progress, the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Texans remains decidedly cloudy.

