Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Three receptions in return
Hurns (ankle) brought in three of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Titans.
In what was his first game action since Nov. 12, Hurns led all Jaguars' wideouts in receiving yards despite a modest total. The Jacksonville passing game was largely kept in check by an inspired Titans defensive effort, so Hurns' unspectacular production wasn't necessarily a sign of the receiver not being 100 percent. Despite the defeat, it was encouraging for Hurns to get back into game action prior to the postseason, a development that ultimately was more important than the final score. Now seemingly back at full health, Hurns will look to play a pivotal role in next Sunday's AFC wild-card battle against the Bills.
