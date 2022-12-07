site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Accumulates nine tackles
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2022
11:35 pm ET
Wingard tallied nine tackles (seven solo) in the Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Lions.
Wingard's tackle total was a season-high, as he had not recorded more than three in any other game this season. He was on the field for all 76 defensive snaps, as well as 15 (58 percent) on special-teams.
