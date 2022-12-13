Wingard recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one interception during Sunday's 36-22 victory against the Titans.

Wingard was temporarily forced out due to an injury early in the first quarter, but he was quickly able to return for Tennessee's second offensive series. As a result, he was able to return and play his second highest percentage of defensive snaps (88) and record his second-most tackles in a game this season. The 26-year-old also grabbed his first interception of the season, picking off Ryan Tannehill on the first series of the second half. Wingard could continue to step up into a starting role with safety Andrew Cisco (shoulder) considered day-to-day heading into Week 15.