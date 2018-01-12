Jaguars' Blair Brown: Draws questionable tag
Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Brown, who injured his ankle during Wednesday's practice, was given the day off Thursday but returned to the fold in a limited capacity Friday. Starting linebacker Telvin Smith will likely take on all the snaps he can handle if Brown is ultimately ruled out.
More News
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...