Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Cameo appearance in win
Bortles completed five of six passes for 39 yards during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed four times for 25 yards.
Bortles took his first snaps under center since losing his starting job Nov. 26. Interim quarterback Cody Kessler briefly left the field due to a shoulder injury during the second quarter, and he was ultimately replaced for good by Bortles due to sloppy play early in the second half. Bortles did just enough to earn a victory over Miami, avoiding any egregious mistakes and continuing to move the chains. The former 2014 first-round pick's future in Jacksonville remains uncertain, but it's possible that Bortles has earned the right to start Week 17.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Headed to reserve role•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws two picks in loss•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Won't be benched Week 12•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tops 300 yards in loss to Colts•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Practices without incident•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16