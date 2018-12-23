Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Cameo appearance in win

Bortles completed five of six passes for 39 yards during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed four times for 25 yards.

Bortles took his first snaps under center since losing his starting job Nov. 26. Interim quarterback Cody Kessler briefly left the field due to a shoulder injury during the second quarter, and he was ultimately replaced for good by Bortles due to sloppy play early in the second half. Bortles did just enough to earn a victory over Miami, avoiding any egregious mistakes and continuing to move the chains. The former 2014 first-round pick's future in Jacksonville remains uncertain, but it's possible that Bortles has earned the right to start Week 17.