Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Won't be benched Week 12

Bortles will get the start Week 12 in Buffalo, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Bortles had one of his worst games in an ugly season Sunday against the Steelers, taking six sacks and losing a fumble while completing just 10 of 18 passes for 104 yards. The complete lack of a passing game allowed Pittsburgh to erase a 16-point deficit and eventually pull out a 20-16 victory in the closing seconds. Bortles clearly is on the hot seat heading into a Week 12 matchup with a Buffalo defense ranked second in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5) and first in passing yards allowed per game (202). The Jags presumably will try to win with a heavy dose of Leonard Fournette, but they could turn to Cody Kessler under center if it doesn't work out.

