Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Won't be benched Week 12
Bortles will get the start Week 12 in Buffalo, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Bortles had one of his worst games in an ugly season Sunday against the Steelers, taking six sacks and losing a fumble while completing just 10 of 18 passes for 104 yards. The complete lack of a passing game allowed Pittsburgh to erase a 16-point deficit and eventually pull out a 20-16 victory in the closing seconds. Bortles clearly is on the hot seat heading into a Week 12 matchup with a Buffalo defense ranked second in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5) and first in passing yards allowed per game (202). The Jags presumably will try to win with a heavy dose of Leonard Fournette, but they could turn to Cody Kessler under center if it doesn't work out.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tops 300 yards in loss to Colts•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Practices without incident•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Looks fine in practice•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Nursing injury to non-throwing shoulder•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Turnover-free in London loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...