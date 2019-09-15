Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Shut down by Texans secondary
Westbrook hauled in just one of five targets, registering a gain of three yards on his lone reception during Sunday's 13-12 loss to Houston.
Westbrook had a respectable output -- especially in PPR formats -- with five catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Kansas City, but was utterly stagnant in Week 2, as fellow Jaguars receivers Chris Conley and D.J. Chark logged a combined 11 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown against the Texans. It's evident that moving forward Westbrook may be a no-go whenever Jacksonville takes on Houston, with just 10 catches for 51 yards in four career appearances against the interdivisional rivals. Week 3 may not present the optimal rebound opportunity for the 25-year-old wideout, facing a Tennessee defense that only allowed one pass catcher (T.Y. Hilton, 41 yards) to exceed 25 receiving yards Sunday.
