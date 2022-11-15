Westbrook was signed to the Packers' practice squad Tuesday.
Westbrook's addition to Green Bay's practice squad comes as the team is dealing with multiple injuries to their wide receiver corps. Allen Lazard (shoulder), Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Christian Watson (ankle) are all questionable for Thursday's game with the Titans. Not to mention, Randall Cobb also remains on IR due to an ankle injury. Westbrook last played with the Vikings in 2021, appearing in 15 games, making 10 catches on 15 targets for 68 yards.
