Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Targeted 11 times

Westbrook hauled in seven of his 11 targets for 82 yards in Week 5 against the Panthers.

Westbrook tied for the team lead in targets, matched only by D.J. Chark. While Chark had the more impressive performance thanks to a pair of touchdowns, Westbrook managed three receptions that went for double-digit yardage. Though Westbrook has yet to turn in a standout performance, he's provided a strong floor by recording at least five receptions in four of his five games this season. He'll look to maintain that consistency and perhaps turn in a breakout performance in Week 6 against the Saints.