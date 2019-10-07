Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Targeted 11 times
Westbrook hauled in seven of his 11 targets for 82 yards in Week 5 against the Panthers.
Westbrook tied for the team lead in targets, matched only by D.J. Chark. While Chark had the more impressive performance thanks to a pair of touchdowns, Westbrook managed three receptions that went for double-digit yardage. Though Westbrook has yet to turn in a standout performance, he's provided a strong floor by recording at least five receptions in four of his five games this season. He'll look to maintain that consistency and perhaps turn in a breakout performance in Week 6 against the Saints.
