Correa left the Jaguars on Thursday due to personal reasons and the team placed him on the exempt/left squad list, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Correa was acquired by the Jaguars via the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick, as the Boise State product has accumulated just seven tackles (four solo) with the Jaguars this season. The 26-year-old had been dealing with a hamstring issue the past two weeks, but it's still unclear why he left the team. Correa won't be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens.