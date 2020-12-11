site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Kamalei Correa: Questionable for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 11, 2020
Correa (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The 26-year-old was sidelined for Week 13 due to the hamstring injury, but he'll have a chance to be back on the field Sunday. Correa should fill a rotational role in the linebacking corps if able to play this weekend.
