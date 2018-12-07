Jaguars' Leon Jacobs: Downgraded to out
Jacobs (quadriceps) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Titans, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Jacobs seemed to be injured on Derrick Henry's 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and will now miss the rest of the game. Lerentee McCray is in line to see additional work at linebacker with Jacobs out.
