Jacobs (knee) was carted off the field during Jacksonville's first defensive drive of the game and he will be unable to return Thursday night against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

This development thins out the middle of the Jaguars' defense, forcing Cassius Marsh and Dakota Allen into more prominent roles alongside remaining starting linebackers Myles Jack and Joe Schobert. Myles Gaskin chewed up Jacksonville's defense for 35 rushing yards on the opening drive as Miami went down for an immediate touchdown, and now the going may get even tougher for the Jaguars' front seven with the recent injury to Jacobs.