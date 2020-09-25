Jacobs (knee) suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Thursday's loss to the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jacobs had to be carted off the field Thursday, and Friday's MRI confirms a near worst-case scenario for the third-year pro. Jacksonville's defense has surrendered an average of 109 rushing yards per contest through three weeks, and the loss of Jacobs stands to further detract from the front seven's ability to stop the run. Cassius Marsh and Dakota Allen appear in line to handle increased defensive snaps going forward.