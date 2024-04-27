The Jaguars selected Cole in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 236th overall.

Cole was remarkably unproductive at Texas Tech and before that Louisiana-Lafayette, but usually a player as athletic as Cole would go much earlier than this. At 6-foot-6, 278 pounds Cole is either a mammoth 4-3 end or an underweight 3-4 end, and wherever he lines up he'll be one of the most athletic players on the field (4.67-second 40-yard dash, 120-inch broad jump). The problem is that he was one of the most athletic players on the field at Texas Tech and Lafayette and still had almost no production to show for it. Cole is all theory, no practice for the time being after logging just 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks over 59 career games. It's intensely perplexing that he didn't do more with such great athleticism.