Armstead will move up the depth chart after the Jaguars waived Leonard Fournette on Monday.

A 2019 fifth-round pick, Armstead served as Fournette's backup last season but didn't see much playing time until the veteran missed Week 17. It's now Armstead who stands as the best bet to lead the team in carries, though he could be part of a committee that includes some combination of Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo and James Robinson. The second-year pro averaged only 3.1 yards on 35 carries and 6.0 yards on 24 targets last year, but he does offer some upside with 4.45 speed in a 220-pound frame.