Ruby (undisclosed) reverted to Jacksonville's IR list Thursday after going unclaimed on waivers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It's unclear what type of injury specifically Ruby is dealing with, but in any case, the wideout -- who officially joined the Jaguars as a UDFA earlier this month -- will remain on IR unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder logged 75 receptions for 1,124 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games last season for Division III Mount Union.