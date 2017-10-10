Play

Thomas was signed to the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Thomas spent the entire preseason with the Jets but didn't make it past the final cuts. Now on the practice squad, the running back could be called up to the active roster should the team face more injuries in the backfield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...