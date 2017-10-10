Jahad Thomas: Joins Jets' practice squad
Thomas was signed to the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Thomas spent the entire preseason with the Jets but didn't make it past the final cuts. Now on the practice squad, the running back could be called up to the active roster should the team face more injuries in the backfield.
