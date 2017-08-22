Play

Thomas (hamstring) was waived off injured reserve by the Cowboys on Monday, freelance NFL reporter Adam Caplan reports.

Thomas cleared waivers and was subsequently placed on IR by Dallas in late July. The 21-year-old went undrafted out of Temple in April's NFL Draft before signing with the Cowboys.

