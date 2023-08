Bates has been waived by the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bates went 2-for-3 on extra-point kicks in Thursday's preseason opener against New England. He also produced two touchbacks on his kickoffs. He was brought into camp to give Ka'imi Fairbairn some competition, but it looks like the Texans have seen enough. The undrafted rookie will now need to locate a new opportunity elsewhere.