The Rams did not extend Gervase (ankle) a qualifying offer or tender, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason, per the NFL's communication site.

Gervase appeared in 14 games during the 2022 season, but the linebacker's only saw playing time as a special teams contributor. In 300 special teams snaps, the 27-year-old recorded just six tackles (five solo). As an unrestricted free agent, Gervase can now negotiate with other teams and sign elsewhere this offseason.